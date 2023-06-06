Ruby Lorraine Sims Bureau, 78, of Signal Mountain. Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at her home with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie David and Bessie Viola Sims, several brother and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard N. Bureau; daughters, Robin E. Davis and Stacey L. Bureau of Signal Mountain; son, Richard N. Bureau of Signal Mountain; sister, Alma Young; brother, Norman Sims; grandchildren, Nathan Davis, Amanda Shelton, Leslie Shortt, Jessica White, Cassandra Bureau and Thomas Byrd; seven great-grandsons and six great-granddaughters along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 31, at 12:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery. No visitation will be held.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements for Ruby Lorraine Bureau.