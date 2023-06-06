No Cost Medical Clinic Open to All Tennesseans

A No Cost Medical Clinic is being offered in Pikeville at Bledsoe County High through June 12. It is open to all Tennesseans as part of the Healthy Tennessee initiative.

Services include dental, vision, sports physicals for student athletes, child and adult physicals, orthopedics, mental health counseling, vaccines, and more. A more detailed description of services can be found in the June 8 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.

Clinic times are weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.