Max “Corkey” Gray, 95, passed away Thursday June 1, 2023 at NHC.

He was a lifetime farmer. He loved his mules and taking trips to the mountain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Parker and Alice Gray; wife, Alene Gray; brother, George Gray and sister Brownie Ewton Johnson.

He is survived by his son Roger (Rhonda) Gray; grandchildren, Dr. Michelle Gray and Gary Prater; four great-grandchildren, Jake Davis, Dalton Daschke, Alex Daschke and Allison (Jordan) Grissom; four great-great grand children and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 3, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Hixson Cemetery.

