Jerry Lynn Turner, 73, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley.

He was retired from C&D Technologies, Inc. after 30 years. Jerry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved camping and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Olavene Turner; daughter, Kimberly Turner; son, Steven (Beth) Turner; three grandsons, Nolan Wright, Tommy Turner, and Brady Turner; two sisters, Sue (Edward) Harmon, Dunlap and Wanda (Herman) Brown, Clarksville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 2 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Barry Basham officiating. Burial will be in Collier Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.