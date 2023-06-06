James “ Bill” Seifried Jr, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday May 31, 2023.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was active in service from 1953 to 1956, during which time he earned the rank of Sergeant. He moved to Dunlap in 1978 and worked for himself in the satellite business. He was affectionately known as “Star Trek Bill”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Laura Anderson Seifried; first wife, Phyllis Seifried; second wife, Clydene Seifried; sons, James “Jamie” William Seifried III and Jeremy Seifried; and sisters, Janet Johnson and Pepper Johnson.

He is survived by his daughters, Susanne (Doug) Reid and Nikki Seifried; grandchildren, Lauren (Eli) Patton, Kerry Seifried, Taleah Seifried, and Austin Argo; step-grandchild, Beth (Kerwyn) Kearns; great-grandchildren, Malachi Seifried, Alex Roberts, Weston Roberts, and Kade Seifried; and three nieces.

No services will be held at this time.

