Jacqueline Johnson Harvey, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 26, 2023.

She enjoyed sitting on her porch watching wildlife. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a determined strong lady with a humorous side to her sweet personality.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Meady Perry Johnson; husband, J.B. Doil Harvey; brothers, Billy W. Johnson, Johnny Frank Johnson, Foster Barker Johnson and James Taylor Johnson; sister, Viva Loyd Carlton.

She is survived by her children, Clay Anthony (Judy) Harvey, Dan Ray (Linda) Harvey, Melva Sue (Joe Burdge) Minton and Tina Louise (Greg) Summers; brother, Standefer Edward (Willene) Johnson; 3 grandchildren, Amy Louise Summers, Jason Edward (Stephanie) Harvey and Daniel Bryan (Pam) Minton; 6 great grandchildren, Skylar, Autumn, Chance, Hunter, Austin, Reagan and Korbin along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 30, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darrell Evans officiating. Burial followed in Graham Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements for Jacqueline Johnson Harvey.