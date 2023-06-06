Harland Hixson, 89, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at NHC Healthcare.

He was a member of Welch Chapel United Methodist Church. Harland was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Marshall Islands. He retired from Dupont after 32 years and spent his later years farming.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marjorie Hixson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Hixson; two sons, John Hixson, Atlanta, Georgia and Mark Hixson, Huntsville, Alabama; granddaughter, Amy (Owen) Hunt; brother, Charles (Norma) Hixson, Hixson; niece, Cindy Neeley; nephew, Mike Hixson; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, May 25 at Welch Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jason Humberd officiating. Military honors were provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

The family requests donations be made to Welch Chapel Cemetery Fund, 11356 East Valley Road, Dunlap, TN 37327.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.