Clayton Thomas Stewart, Jr., 88, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Stewart served as a deacon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was a wonderful Christian man who was a great example to all who knew him. He was a devoted husband of 68 years to Bertie Louise Day Stewart and a wonderful father to his children.

He enjoyed pigeon racing, hunting (especially turkey hunting) and was an avid softball player. He never met a stranger and loved to joke with everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton “Clayborn” Thomas Stewart, Sr. and Velma Miller Stewart; son, Karl Lee Stewart; daughter, Julie Ann Stewart; siblings, Milton Bernard Stewart, Marl Stewart, Beauton Stewart and Betty June Luttrell; and son-in-law, Sgt. Marshall Lane Edgerton.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife, Bertie Louise Day Stewart; children, Stanley Stewart, Tanya Sue George, James Allen Stewart, Amy Stewart-Edgerton and Dustin (Payton) Stewart; nine grandchildren, including Hunter (Kylie) Edgerton, Alyssa Edgerton, Kyntlie Stewart and Cooper Stewart; 14 great-grandchildren, including Nova Hodge, Averie Edgerton and Tatum Edgerton; and one great-great-grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Bro. Rocky Bradford officiating. No visitation will be held.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements of Clayton Thomas Stewart.