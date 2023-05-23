Lois Faye Green Witt, 73, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Signature Health of South Pittsburg, following her battle with dementia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lebron Witt; father and stepmother, Johnny and Dot Green; mother and stepfather, Jean Dodd and F.M. Hammers; and brother, Charles Green.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Winter Witt and D.J. Witt; son, Henry Witt; sisters, Brenda Kilgore and Phyllis (John) Roberts; brother, Johnny Green; grandchildren, Joey Morrison, Alex Gardenhire, Aubree Lewchuk, Autumn Lewchuk and Emmalia Mull; aunts, Jean (David) Armstrong and Barbara Dodd; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

