Planning commission votes against townhome project



By a 4-2 count, the City of Dunlap Planning Commission voted against construction of a proposed townhome development off West Valley Road near John Griswold Recreation Park. The matter was discussed during a special called meeting May 15 before the vote took place.

Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth explained, “The Planning Commission is the approval authority for these site plans. The City Commission does not review them, nor does the City Commission hear any appeals. Appeals for the Planning Commission have to be taken to court.”

For more, see the May 25 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.