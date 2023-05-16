Mary Sullivan, 92, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at her home. She was a member of Flat Mountain Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mason and Vergie Land; husband, W.S. Sullivan; two sons, Ken and Johnny Sullivan; four sisters, Lizzie Seals, Maebelle Long, Roselee Smithers, and Lucille Myers; six brothers, Arcie, Tom, Isaac, Jimmy, Johnny, and Frank Land; and son-in-law, Sammy Hixson.

She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Hixson; two sons, David (Helen) Sullivan and Mike Sullivan; daughter-in-law, Donna Sullivan, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Tammy (Thad) Colvard, Bryan (Karey) Hixson, Will (Amanda) Hixson, April (JR) Kilgore, Bronco Sullivan, Ty (Jenny) Sullivan, and Cheyenne (Jonathan) Green; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, May 11 at Camp Cemetery with Bro. David Burgess officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.