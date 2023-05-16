Geneva Jumper

Geneva F. Jumper, 66, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at her home.

She was retired from Phillips and Jordan Inc., where she operated heavy equipment and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local Union 178.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Bill Phillips; and half-sister, Barbara Kay Mar-tin.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Chris) Johnson; son, Billy C. Clark, both of Dunlap; five grandchildren, Terrance (Mariah) Clark, Trevor (Kaylee) Clark, Tommy (Gracie) Johnson, Loretta Johnson, and Shane Johnson; great-grandchildren, Millie Kay Clark and Maddox Patton; two brothers, Larry Phillips, Dunlap, and David Phillips, Whitwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, May 17 at Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Donations in Geneva’s memory can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.