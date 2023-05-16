| logout
David Wayne Hawkins
David Wayne Hawkins, 46, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley.
He was of the Church of God faith, loved four-wheeling, drag racing, and rock climbing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Hutson.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Turner; step-son, Nolan Wright; father, Wayne Hawkins, all of Dunlap; two sisters, Gina Gray, Spring City and Elsie Hutson, Crossville; and several nieces and nephews.
No service or visitation was held.
Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.