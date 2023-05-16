David Wayne Hawkins, 46, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley.

He was of the Church of God faith, loved four-wheeling, drag racing, and rock climbing.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Hutson.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Turner; step-son, Nolan Wright; father, Wayne Hawkins, all of Dunlap; two sisters, Gina Gray, Spring City and Elsie Hutson, Crossville; and several nieces and nephews.

No service or visitation was held.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.