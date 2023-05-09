Waymon Sanders, Jr., passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at Erlanger Sequatchie.

He loved spending time with his great niece Lillyan Renee Sanders. He was a very humble man who didn’t have much but had a big heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waymon Sanders, Sr and Virgie Elizabeth Griffith Sanders.; brother, Wayne Sanders

Waymon is survived by his siblings, Joann Sanders, Kathleen McDaniel, Lisa Sanders, Ricky (Tammy Sullivan) Sanders and Angilee Sanders; special nephew and right hand man, Anthony Claude (Nicole Stumpf) Sanders along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 10, at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Kevin Benoit officiating. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.