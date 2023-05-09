Walter Wayne Brock, 67, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his residence.

Wayne loved his little dog Baby Girl, wrestling and spending time with his nephew, Brock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Austin and Claytie Marie Skyles Brock; son, Walter Wayne Brock, Jr.; siblings, Venus Brock, Jessie Smith, Polly Childress, Henry Brock, Dale Brock, Ernest Brock and Emma Turner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty, Gaither, James, Bobbie and Rod.

Wayne is survived by his daughters, Tabitha Brock and Crystal Davidson; sister, Lois Cook; broth-er, Robert Brock; grandchildren, Parker, Josh, Christian, Autumn, Takota, Emiley and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Dreama and Aubrey; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 6 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.