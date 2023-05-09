Value of career tech education discussed by Sequatchie County Board of Education

Several students taking part in the Career Technology Education program at Sequatchie County High School and their instructors were introduced to the Sequatchie County Board of Education at the monthly meeting May 1. Some of the students and others recently competed at the TN SkillsUSA event in Chattanooga.

Placing third in automotive technology at the event was Joe Brown. In construction, William Greer placed seventh while Gabriel Basham and Mitchell Snyder tied for 10th.

