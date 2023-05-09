Tracy Winn Schroeder, 60, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.

Tracy enjoyed camping, swimming in the ocean, and collecting various items. He loved people and would help anyone he knew.

Tracy was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Schroeder; grandparents, George E. and Ada A. Schroeder and George and Alta Melia; and brother, Mark Schroeder.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, George W. and Shirley Schroeder; and brother, Mike Schroeder.

No services will be held, as it was Tracy’s wish to be cremated.

