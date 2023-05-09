Mary Ann Raby McWain, 61, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at Erlanger Medical Center. She loved animals, gardening and flowers. She worked hard as a personal caregiver and loved her job.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Raby, Sr. and Betty June Bails Raby.

She is survived by her husband, Tracy McWain; brother, Claude (Deborah) Raby, Jr.; sister, Diane (Rusty) Kell; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held as it was Mary’s wishes to be cremated.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.