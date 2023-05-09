Krystle Lynn Johnson, 37, of Whitwell, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Erlanger Sequatchie. Krystle enjoyed spending time with her son, Xavier, and her dog, Bowser. In her free time, she enjoyed nature and hiking.

She was preceded in death by her father, Garry Lee Johnson; and sister, Amanda Martina Wethington.

Krystle is survived by her mother, Lou Colleen Witt Johnson; stepfather, Donald Young; son, Damien Xavier Peterson; brother, Jason (Theresa) Luttman; niece, Allie Lubinski; and cousins, Heather, Annissa, Many and Anita Witt.

No services will be held as it was Krystle’s wish to be cremated.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.