Sedric Wayne “Joe” Kennedy passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Ruston, Louisiana. He was 83 years old.

Joe was born on September 10, 1939 in Dodson, Louisiana to Elijah and Lois Smith Kennedy. He was a kind and gentle man, known for never raising his voice. He was a logger by trade and enjoyed his career working in the woods. He was also a family man, enjoying time with his loved ones any time he had the chance. He was affectionately known as Pappy by his grandchildren and Snookie by his siblings and cousins. He was also a praying man, and a longtime member of Hodge United Pentecostal Church.

Joe is survived by his wife, Texie Korn Kennedy; two sons, Mike Kennedy (Kristie) of Arcadia, Lou-isiana and Sam Kennedy (Mary) of Dunlap, Tennessee; three daughters, Linda Mcnutt, of Quitman, Louisiana, Danee Lewis (Christopher) of Choudrant, Louisiana, and Anita Hartis (Brent) of Danville, Louisiana; two brothers, James Kennedy (Jill) and Ronnie Kennedy (Melody); and three sisters, Shirley Williams (Bruce), Barbara Hawthorne (Floyd), and Sally Kennedy; 34 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and his church family.

Joe was proceeded in death by his parents; first wife, Gertrude “Peggy” Chelette Kennedy; two sons, Timothy Kennedy and Randy Knighten; daughter-in-law, Lynn Burns Kennedy; two grandsons, Timo-thy Kennedy Jr. and Thomas Kennedy; two granddaughters, Shirley Kennedy and Amanda Kennedy; and one brother, John (Sambo) Kennedy.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 28 at Hodge United Pentecostal Church with Brother Jeff Stroud officiating. Burial was at Forest Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers were his grandsons, Richie Maxwell, Dylan Atteberry, Michael Kennedy Jr, Thomas Kennedy, Austyn Choate, and Cody McCaskill. Honorary pallbearers were his sons, Mike Kennedy and Sam Kennedy.