Clyde Martin Harvey, 69, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Retha Harvey; and brothers, Ray Harvey, Don Cookston and Lynn Frazier.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Trish Harvey; daughter, Stephanie (Billy) May; two sons, Erik and P.J. (Jessica) Harvey, all of Soddy-Daisy; grandchildren, Noah, Dominic, Mason, Kenzi, and Shyann; great-grandson, Jordan; three brothers, Robert and Joe Harvey, both of Dunlap, and Ronnie Harvey; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, May 4 at Harvey cemetery with Bro. Freddie Clayton officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.