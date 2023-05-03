Wayne Snyder, 73, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his home.

Wayne was a member of the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department and was retired from Sequatchie County School System as maintenance supervisor and bus driver. He loved to deer hunt and the out-doors. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Hazel Snyder; and two sons.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois Snyder; daughter, Pamela Michele White; son, Jonathan (Destiny) Snyder; grandchildren, Rebecca (Todd) Layman, Brittany (Derek) Crawley, Mackenzie White, Jaylee, Whitlee, and Jonathan “Bubs” Snyder; great-grandchildren, Lance, Casandra, James, Riley, Kynnedi, and Kadie; and son-in-law, Roger White.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dunlap Fire Department Chaplin Kevin Benoit officiating. Burial will be in Collier Cemetery. Family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.