Frances Mae Sutherland, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith, and a loving wife, mother, and granny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sarah Jane Farley; grandson, Alexander Greer Sutherland; brothers, Orval and Norman Farley; and sister, Martha Jo Pascoe.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clinton Sutherland; three daughters, Peggy (Artie) Standefer, Audrey (Tyrone) Ames, and Debbie Childs; son, David (Lisa) Sutherland, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Misty (Scott) Ackerman, Amanda (BJ) Griswold, Josh Ames, Courtney Harvey, Lacy (Rodney) Smith, Sarah Hay, Zach Hay, Frank Hay, Rhyan Sutherland, Johnathon Sutherland, Amanda Smith, Evan Smith, and Jeannie Smith; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Harvey; three brothers, Wayne, Dale, and Linnie Farley; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 2 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chris Lewis officiating. Burial was in Hixson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.