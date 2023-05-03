Debbie Elizabeth Smith Roberts, 72, of Rossville, Georgia passed away at home on April 21, 2023. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Janie Katherine and James Henry Smith; and her son, Scott Parker.

She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Worsham of West Palm Beach, Florida, Darla Hathcock and Vivian (Jerry) Frizzell, both of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 5 at 2:00 p.m. EST at Lakewood Memory Gardens South, 325 Greenslake Road, Rossville, Georgia. Rev. Tony Vona will be officiating.