Cisto earns All-State honors in music

Sequatchie County High School junior Aedyn Cisto, the son of Ashley and Lewis Cisto, has been a member of the band program in county schools since fifth grade. His countless hours of practice continue to pay off as Cisto was recently recognized as an All-State band member by the Tennessee Music Education Association.

“After an audition in January, I placed sixth out of 86 trombonists who auditioned for the 11-12 All-East Concert Band,” Aedyn explained. “This allowed me to be selected to audition again for placement in the 11-12 All-State Concert Band where I won fifth place. It was a very competitive and challenging process and I am extremely happy to have made it this far.”

