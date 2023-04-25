Patrick Drew Andes, 41, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 17, 2023.

The world lost a shining light who encouraged even more to follow the path their heart laid out before them. Drew loved people. He loved his family, his friends near and far. His exit has left many with a renewed sense of purpose to carry on the sense of love and community he carried with him at all times. Drew was formerly employed by SETHRA and CRC. He was a Jack of all trades and there wasn’t any-thing he couldn’t do. He loved to travel, loved the sunshine, was very active in his community with Valley Fest and Ketner’s Mill. Drew would always lend a helping hand without anything expected in return.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Nancy Evelyn Perry and Peggy Holland; great grandparents, Maggie and Paul Holland and Velma and Austin Coppinger; sister, Brandi Andes; and uncles, Terry Hampton and Larry Holland.

Drew is survived by his parents, Scott and Anita Perry Andes; niece, whom he loved like a daughter, Hannah (Cole Levan) Andes; nephew, Zane McGowan; aunts, Debbie Gregory, Angela (Byron) Perry Trantham and Shirley (Scott) Kilgore; uncles, Ricky (Lisa) Andes and Dwight (Diana) Perry; great-aunts, Brenda French and Pat Campbell; and a host of numerous other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Drew was held Sunday, April 23 in the funeral home chapel, followed by burial in Whitwell Memorial Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.