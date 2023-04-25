Helen Doris Mears White, 89, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Estelle Mears; daughter, Donna Hardison; great granddaughter, Muriel Elissa Free; brothers, David Mears, Sammy Mears and Bob Mears; sister, Jackie Jackson; and nephews, Kevin Jackson and Jeff Nunley.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Gloria Free and Karen McFadden, both of Whitwell; sisters, Martha Ridge, Pauletta Caldwell, both of Jasper, and Betty Perkins of Union Grove; brothers, Jim (Cathy) Mears and Abe (Teresa) Mears, both of Whitwell; sisters-in-law, Susan Pickett, Sharon Mears of Graysville, Pat Devall of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and Sue Hood of North Chattanooga; grandchildren, Shalah Free, John Free, James Hardison, Amy Hardison, Patrick McFadden, and Chase Hardison; great-grandchildren, Maverick Phillips, Alethea Free, Caitlyn Free, Kadin Rector, Eastin Rector, Gavin Hardison and Alysa Hardison; and great-great-grandchildren, Meara Brown, Houston Rector and Nolan Free.

A memorial service date will be announced soon.

Share memories, photos and condolences for the family at www.whitwellmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home (423) 658-7777.