The 2023 Coops Creek Clean Up effort, taking place at Coops Creek in Dunlap along with the Highway 111 Scenic Overlook, the Highway 127 Scenic Overlook on Signal Mountain, and the Cagle Mountain waterfall on Highway 111/Highway 8, are planned for April 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more see the April 27 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.