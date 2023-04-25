Brenda Frances Swafford Shoulders, 75, of Dunlap Tennessee passed away from this life in the early hours of April 21, 2023 with family by her side.

She cooked at the Sequatchie County Jail for 15 years and was loved by all who knew her. Her favorite hobby was fishing and she loved to prepare and preserve food for her family. She attended Bledsoe County Schools.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Nina Ruth Thurman Swafford and Thomas Lee Swafford; siblings, Janice Frew, Jamie Britt, Beulah Songer, Jesse Brown Swafford and Charles Swafford.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Albert Shoulders; sons, Payton (Lynda) Shoulders and Paxton Shoulders; sisters, Dianna (Dana) Burnham and Edna Cope; brother, Perry (Carol) Swafford; grandchildren, Ashley, Devin, Sydney, Lynn, and Charlie; neighbor and caregiver, Hallie Potts and numerous other family and friends.

A private service and burial will be at Granny Ruth’s Garden on Lower East Valley Road in Pikeville at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Standefer Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.