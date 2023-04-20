NO BURN NOTICE IN EFFECT By Editor | April 20, 2023 | 0 NO BURN NOTICE IN EFFECT A no burn notice is in effect Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, 2023, according to the Tennessee Department of Forestry, due to the dry conditions and high winds. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts $5.47 million bid approved for SCHS renovation April 18, 2023 | No Comments » “Tumbleweed” roles into SCHS auditorium April 18, 2023 | No Comments » Four adults, juvenile charged after large meth bust April 17, 2023 | No Comments »