It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Lyndal Louis Sims of Dunlap on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the age of 80 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Ruth Narramore Sims; brother, James Wesley Sims; and brother-in-law, Garry Massengale.

Lyndal is survived by his wife, Edna Harvey Sims; sons, Chris (Rachel) Sims and Scott (Rachel) Wooten; siblings, Anna Lou Massengale, Thelma (Glyn) Walker and Joel (Karen) Sims; grandchildren, Warren Sims, Autumn Sims, Tyson Wooten, Noah Wooten and Grayson Wooten, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 19 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Lyndal never met a stranger and he was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of getting to know him. He spent the majority of his life doing backhoe work and farming. He always loved fixing things and was always ready to offer a helping hand. He loved tractors and working the land. His kindness and cheerfulness was contagious and he always took the time to visit. Everyone is bound to remember him driving up and down through town in his little Ford Ranger. He undeniably loved his family and friends and would bring them up any chance he had. There are no words that can do justice for someone who was loved and loved so much.

Go rest high on that Mountain with Mama and Papa Sims, Lyndal. We are all certain that it was a beautiful reunion in Heaven with plenty of hugs, tears and laughter. You will be missed more than you can ever imagine. Until we meet again, thank you for being the man that you didn’t have to be.

