Beulah Bell Narramore Layne, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her home.

She was a Christian and a member of Bethel church of Christ. Beulah earned her teaching degree by attending night school at Tennessee Tech and later acquired her master’s degree from Tech, as well. She spent her 30-year teaching career with the Sequatchie County School System, from which she was also a graduate and part of the first Sequatchie County High School cheerleading squad.

She was also a successful local business woman. She owned The House of Beauty Salon in the 1960’s and Pitter Pat Layne Daycare in the 1990’s. She loved to travel with her family and friends, especially to Dayton Beach, Florida.

Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Joe Layne, Sr., with whom she eloped and shared 68 years of marriage. Also preceding here were her parents, Mitchell and MaeBelle Waters Bailey Narramore; son, Gerald Joe “Jerry” Layne, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Sherry Coffelt Layne; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Iva Jean and Jess Layne; sister, Retha Sells and brother-in-law, Buster Sells; and brother-in-law, Nolan Layne.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Garry (Michelle) Layne, Barry Keith (Lisa) Layne and Edward Aaron Layne; six grandchildren, Amy (Stacy) Williams, Meagan Kilgore, Adam (Stacie) Layne, Jadryen (John) Anderson, Tripp (Tiffany) Layne and Jillyen Layne; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special caregiver and friend, Thelma Hendon; sitters, Kimberly, Judy and Shaley; Hospice nurse, Cheley; and numerous other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Caring Hearts for their care of Beulah.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 15 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith officiating. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.