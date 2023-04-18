$5.47 million bid approved for SCHS renovation

Renovations at Sequatchie County High School are set to begin with a bid of $5.47 million being approved by the Board of Education on April 10.

The bid approved came from FTM Contracting, which previously constructed the system’s maintenance building, it was noted. Work is scheduled to continue for 395 days, while a bid from Lee Adcock Company of $5.58 million had a 530-day construction time estimate.

