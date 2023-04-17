 Skip to content

Four adults, juvenile charged after large meth bust

Four adults and a juvenile were taken into custody after approximately 569 grams of meth and dozens of suspected fentanyl pills were found at a location on Signal Mountain April 12, Sheriff Bill Phillips reported. Arrested were Danielle Keener, 40; Johnny Keener, 38; Felicia Ott, 36; Tyler Woodward, 29; and a 17-year-old.
Sheriff Phillips said narcotics agents from the Sheriff’s Department, along with officers from the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Dunlap Police Department, concluded a drug investigation by serving the warrant.
In addition to meth with a street value of more than $23,000, two firearms, drug paraphernalia, and 68 suspected fentanyl pills were also found, the Sheriff said.
