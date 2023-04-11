Roland Nicholas, 71, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a battle with dementia. He was a member of Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Roland was born in Dominica in 1951. He was one of eleven children born to Randolph and Augustina Nicholas. He grew up in Roseau, Dominica. During his young years, he served as an altar boy in the Catholic faith. When he met his wife, Phedeline, in 1975 and she would introduce him to the Seventh-day Adventist Church where he began zealous Bible studies. He was baptized in 1977 and would bring many others to the Lord.

In 1979, he and Phedeline would marry and go on to have three children. They migrated to the US in 1981 where they lived in the Bronx in New York City and he worked as a construction foreman until he retired in 2005. Upon his retirement, the family moved to Georgia where, even though he was retired, he would spend a lot of time doing home renovations and car restoration. Roland and Phedeline moved to Dunlap in 2022 after her retirement. He loved being outside at his mountain home where he could focus on nature and slow down his pace of life after his dementia diagnosis in 2021.

To honor Roland’s love of woodworking, his family chose the Barn Wood casket that is handmade with reclaimed barn wood and roofing tin which they felt would signify exactly what he would have built for himself, if given the chance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Augustina Nicholas; brothers, Michael Bernard and John Nicholas; and sister, Nathalie Decheausay.

Roland is survived by his loving wife, Phedeline; children, Larry (Taisha) Nicholas, Hananiah Nicholas and Leslie Nicholas-Piere; siblings, Annette, Cecilia, Augustus, Fredericka, Julien, Felix and Jennifer Nicholas; grandchildren, Dequarius Nicholas, Larry Elliott Nicholas, Isaiah Nicholas, Cree Nicholas, Jada Piere and Paris Bowles; great-grandchild, Angel Melody; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dan Hall officiating. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

