Michael Lee Smith, 73, of Chattanooga, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday April 4, 2023.

Michael was born in Dunlap, Tennessee on June 5, 1949 to the late Jessie and Ollie Smith.

He was of the Baptist faith, and served in the United State Air Force for three years. Michael was an avid photographer and loved to travel.

In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by a son Jessie Lee Smith.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 28 years Charlotte Smith; sisters, Ruth Hitchcock, Maxine Shelton, Ernestine Pilkington; brothers, Richard Smith, Phillip Smith, and Steve Smith; several niece and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Michael were held Friday, April 7, at 1:00 p.m. at the Coulter Chapel of the Lane Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Mansfield Cemetery in Dunlap.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home Ashland Terrace, www.Lanefh.com.