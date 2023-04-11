Final curtain call for Kimbell on April 29

After 40 years and approximately 60 plays, mostly at Sequatchie County High School, teacher Natalie Kimbell will direct her last school play later this month. Her final curtain call will be the presentation of Tumbleweed, scheduled for April 28-29 at 7:00 p.m. each evening in the school’s auditorium.

A reception for Kimbell is planned for April 29 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., before her last play production. The community is invited to the reception and play.

