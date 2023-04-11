Barbara Jean Grayson, 84, of Whitwell, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Barbara was of the Church of God faith. She grew up attending the Cartwright Church of God where she played the piano. Most of all, she loved seeing and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Vernon Grayson; parents, Arley and Opal Layman; brother, Jim Layman; sisters, Arlene Gamble, Shirley Prestel, Faye Brady, and Judy Layman.

She is survived by her son, Anthony (Faynette) Grayson, of Whitwell; daughter, Michelle Lowe, of Hixson; her most prize possessions, her grandchildren, Brandi (Jeff) Perkins, Ashley (Tyler) Elledge, Hannah (Luke) Underwood, and Jason Lowe; her other prize possessions, five great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Beverly) Layman of Trenton, Georgia; sister, Delores Morgan, of Dunlap; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Adoration Hospice.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 12, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Doug Ramsey officiating. Burial was in Grayson Cemetery. Family received friends Wednesday, April 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.