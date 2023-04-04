William Michael “Mike” Ewton, 72, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Mike was born on December 10, 1950 in Sequatchie County to his late parents, William Reece Ewton and Maxine Estelle Spangler Ewton.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lora Austin Ewton and Grady B. Ewton, Ethel and Hugh Spangler; aunt, Wanda Ewton Johnson; and cousins, Marilyn Turner Webb and Raymond “Shang” Spangler, Jr.

Mr. Ewton was a Tennessee licensed electrician. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard and was also a strong advocate for marijuana legalization. Mike will be greatly missed but never forgotten by his family and friends.

The family wishes to thank Mike’s entire care team from Tennessee Oncology, Tullahoma (Dr. Eze) and Ascension Mid-Town Nashville (Dr. Abbas) and his caring nurses at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Weldin Ewton; son, James Reece (Kristy) Ewton; granddaughter, Madelyn Rae Ewton; devoted sister, Regenia (Donnie) Moore; uncle, Grady Ewton, and aunt, Bobbie Ewton; uncle, Johnny (Judy) Ewton; cousins, Dianne Fletcher, Pam Baker, Wanda Spangler Rawlings, Bryan Ewton, Cindy Land, Frankie Ewton, Jerry Spangler, and Gary Spangler; nieces, Misty Patton and Michelle Sidney; and nephew, Mike Moore.

No services will be held at Mike’s request. Contributions in Mike’s name may be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.