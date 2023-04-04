Rebecca “Becky” Johnson Smith of Colleyville, Texas, for the last 12 years and Huntland, Tennessee, the prior 40 years, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Dancing River Assisted Living and Memory Care in Grapevine, Texas.

She was born on February 2, 1946 in Knoxville. Mrs. Smith was a high school math teacher at Franklin County High School for more than 30 years. She was a devoted member of the Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she served as elder and co-led the Hearth Room Sunday School class. After moving to Texas to be near her daughter and family, she joined the First United Methodist Church of Colleyville.

Becky was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of Sequatchie County High School, Middle Tennessee State University and Tennessee Tech University. For the last six years, Becky courageously dealt with the progressing stages of dementia and can now be at peace with her memories restored.

Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lynn Smith; her mother, Georgia Belle Johnson; and father, Ralph W. Johnson.

Surviving is her brother, Jan (Sandy) Johnson; her daughter, Jenny (Jason) Harris; her two sons, Justin (Ann) Smith and Ben (Katy) Smith; and her grandchildren, Hardin Harris, Powers Harris, Neyland Harris, Luke Smith and Avery Smith.

The funeral service was held Saturday, April 1 at Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dr. Michael Clark officiating. Internment was held privately for the family at the Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Pat Summitt Foundation (patsummitt.org) helping to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Moore Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester was in charge of arrangements.