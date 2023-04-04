Ollie George Sprouse, Jr., 94, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at his home on his family farm. He was a member of Welch Chapel United Methodist Church.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for two years in Germany and other locations. He was a proud graduate of Tennessee Technological University and actively supported them through youth involvement activities and other routes until his passing. He was employed by the state of Tennessee as a Soil Scientist for his entire career and worked independently in that capacity for several years.

His hobby for many decades was genealogy, especially after his retirement 30 years ago. He spent thousands of hours tracing his family back into the late 1700’s and talked extensively about this passion until the time of his passing. He has numerous records that the family hopes to have added to the permanent archives, at his request. He also enjoyed spending time at Tansi, showing horses, farming and fishing.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Octa Hughes Sprouse; sister, Dorthea Lou Dotson; and brother, Danny Clyde Sprouse.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret Sue Lamb Sprouse; brother, Larry R. Sprouse; sister, Dean (Roy) Johnson, all of Dunlap; sons, Allen (Gail) Sprouse of Rossville, Georgia and David (Sherri) Sprouse of Birmingham, Alabama, and other children; grandchildren, George Sprouse, Victoria Sprouse, Justin (Ryan) Sprouse, Lauren (Shane) Hutchinson and other grandchildren; great-grandsons, Kaine LaFevor, James Sprouse, Colt Hutchinson and other great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Steve) Harmon, Dr. Richard Sprouse, Ryan (Karah) Sprouse and their children, Jan Lamb, Debbie Vaden and a number of other family members; and special family friend, Lamar Johnson and his family.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 3 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jason Humberd and Ryan Sprouse officiating. Military honors were provided by the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Burial followed on Tuesday, April 4 at Dry Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cookeville.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.