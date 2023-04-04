Juanita Faye Cooley, 76, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Sunday, April 2, 2023.

She was a member of Bethel Church of Christ. She loved to play softball and basketball. She played basketball at Bledsoe County High School all four years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lecil Smith; and mother, Geneva Turner Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Alfred Cooley; son, Darby Ray Cooley; sister, Sue (Billy Ray) Merriman; brothers, Ronny Turner Smith and Charles (Charlene) Smith; aunts, Shirley (Millis) Jackson of Chattanooga, Verna Mae Smith of Soddy Daisy and Leona Roberts of Pikeville; nephews, Lamar (Kristie) Merriman, Stacy Merriman and Lanny (Tracy) Smith; niece, Heather Lee Smith; several cousins; and a host of friends.

Services were held Tuesday, April 4 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith officiating.

Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.