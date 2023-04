Charlestyn Johnson, a sixth grader at Sequatchie County Middle School, is as busy as any student could be. An honor student, the son of Caleb and Lyndsey Johnson is a member of the SCMS band and the Braves’ football team. He played baseball through the fall of 2022. And since becoming old enough to enjoy it, theater has been another major interest, first in the audience and later on the stage.

