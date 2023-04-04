JoAnn Davis Reeves, 72, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday morning April 1, 2023 at her home.

She was a member of the Ewtonville Baptist Church, life time member of the auxiliary of V.F.W. Post 5772 and a 1969 graduate of Kirkman Technical School. She was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister and friend and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Andrew Reeves; parents, Ed and Josephine Davis; and sister, Donna Faye Lewis.

She is survived by two daughters, Michaele (Nathan) Hales and Brooke (Cayetano) Guerrero, both of Dunlap; four grandchildren, Will (Marissa) Hales, Natalie Hales, Gabby Blevins and Cooper Blevins; two sisters, Doris Jane (Eddie) Morgan, Sale Creek and Diana (Mike) Stewart, Red Bank; two sisters-in-law, Shirley McCutcheon, Maryville and Andy Shadden, Athens; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 4 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns and Bro. Bobby Webb officiating. Burial was in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.