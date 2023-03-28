Elmer Loyd Harvey

Elmer Loyd Harvey, 82, of Graysville, Tennessee, passed away, Monday, March 27, 2023 at his home.

He was of the Church of God faith and loved to hunt and ride 4-wheelers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hayden Harvey; mother, Marie Shadrick Harvey; step-mother, Martha Louise Johnson Harvey; brother, Chester Allen Harvey; sister, Charlotte Marie Harvey.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shilvie Harvey; son, Rickey Harvey; sisters, Sewilla Seals and Hazel McDaniel; brothers, Steve (Carol) Harvey, Dunlap, and Johnny Brown, Hixson.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m. CDT at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Rev. Leroy Smith officiating. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.