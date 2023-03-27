Viva Doris Price Lewis

Viva Doris Price Lewis, 92 went to be with Jesus at her home on Fredonia Mountain Monday, March 27, 2023 surrounded by her family who she loved dearly.

She was a member of Restoration Pointe Church of God. She loved being active in her church and community. Viva is going to be missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Ella Land Price; sisters, Ilena Price, Jean McCarver and Joyce Sims; brother, Jessie Cletus Price and nephew, Jason D. Price

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Andrew Lewis, Jr. of Dunlap; sons, Kenneth Lewis of Dunlap and James (Dean) Lewis of Hixson; grandson, James Jr. (Lauren) Lewis of Soddy-Daisy; great-grandchildren, Jensen, Delaney and Elizabeth Lewis all of Soddy-Daisy; sisters, Reba C. Price and Roma Lee Lewis of Dunlap, June Price of Hixson; brothers, James E. (Wilma) Price, Rufus (Judy) Price and Tommy (Jane) Price, all of Dunlap, Roy (Diane) Price of Red Bank along with several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 29, at 2:30 p.m. at Camp Cemetery with Bro. Levi Taylor officiating. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

A memorial service will also be held on Saturday, April 15, at 1:00 p.m. at Restoration Pointe Church of God.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.