Gene Henderson

Gene Henderson, age 54, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Henderson; step-father, Thomas Jerry Lewis; and grandparents, Gordon and Theno Terry and George and Nannie Henderson.

He is survived by his sons, Josh Henderson of Pikeville and Thomas Henderson of Whitwell; mother, Sue Terry Lewis (Robert); brother, Steve (Teresa) Henderson of Dunlap; nephews, Tyler (Nina) Henderson of Pikeville and Tyler Vinson of Dunlap; niece, Haley Vinson of Dunlap; great-nephew, Ares Henderson; uncles, Alfred (Cindy) Terry and Tommy Terry, both of Pikeville; aunt, Margaret (Dan) Smith of Pikeville; and several cousins.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 29, at 1:00 p.m. CDT in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Danny Lee officiating. Burial will be in Worthington Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 28, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.