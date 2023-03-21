Raymond William “Bemmy” Long, 46, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Parkridge Medical Center.

He loved spending time with his family especially fishing with his grandson and his favorite hobby was making fishing sinkers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Norris Long; son, Sebastian Long; step-son, Christopher Cannon.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Linda Sneed; children, Laquetta Worley, Jana Worley, Oshkeyia Worley, Waylon Sneed, Eluxes Woods, Madison Woods, Eric Clark, Jr. “Stick” and Bentley Clark; siblings, Sharon Sanders, Ricky (Tracy) Long, Rebecca Long, Chester (Angie) Long, Donna White and Julie Carter; 11 grandchildren; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, March 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tommy Newsome officiating. Family received friends from noon until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Online condolences can be made at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.