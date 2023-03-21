Martha “Elaine” Patton Kilgore, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at her residence.

Before becoming a homemaker, Elaine worked as a CNA at Dunlap General Hospital. She loved her family and was a very caring mother, grandmother and wonderful wife to Randall. Elaine loved the Lord and in her spare time she liked to cross stitch and read.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Vernon and Nona Irene Childres Patton and son Jeffrey Scott Kilgore.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Randall; daughter, Misty (Ron) Carelli; sisters, Delores (Homer) Welch and Hazel McRee; grandchildren, Brittany (Bradley) McDonough and Brandon Turner; several nieces and one nephew also survive.

No services will be held as it was Elaine’s wishes to be cremated.

