Herman “Blackie” Lewis, 78, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home.

He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney Lewis and Sylvia Watts; brother, James Lewis; sister, Charlene Sunderland.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Lewis; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; brother, Ed Lewis, Dunlap; sister, Nanabelle Vandergriff, Memphis.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. CDT in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Eugene Kilgore officiating. Family will receive friends Friday 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday 1:00-3:00 p.m.

